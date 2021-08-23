Lafayette Civil Service Board postpones meeting after violating open meetings laws

The Lafayette Fire and Civil Service Board postponed this month's meeting after violating open meetings laws.

According to the board chairman, they did not properly post the agenda online. On the agenda were several items, including a hearing for Alex Ritter.

Ritter was fired as a Lafayette Police officer after he was arrested on simple battery charges.

His hearing, and several other agenda items, including a complaint against LPD chief Thomas Glover, will be heard at the September 15th meeting.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel