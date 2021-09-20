Lafayette Civic Cup accepting nominations through October 5

Nominations are open and currently being accepted for the 88th annual Lafayette Civic Cup Award.

The Community Foundation of Acadiana says the award honors a person who has accomplished an outstanding humanitarian or civic deed or good deeds benefiting the Lafayette community.

Nominations will remain open through October 5 and can be submitted via the Community Foundation of Acadiana website.

An honoree will be selected from nominations submitted by the public and chosen by an anonymous committee made up of past Civic Cup award recipients. Community Foundation says that a nominee must not have received payment for the deed and it must not have been done in the regular line of duty.

The Civic Cup Award dates back to 1933, when Maurice Heymann was recognized for his founding of the Oil Center and Lafayette Mardi Gras, the Foundation says.

“The annual award has been given to a Lafayette resident, who has given back, not because it was their job or required by an elected office,” says Gary McGoffin, Civic Cup President and 2010 recipient of the award. “Since then, we have awarded an outstanding individual each year through what has always been an open nomination process. This year, especially, we are asking the public for diverse nominations of citizens who have made a positive impact on Lafayette and the future of our community.”

Other past Civic Cup recipients have included Richard D’Aquin (69), Doug Ashy (87), Edward Abell, Jr. (95), Richard Zuschlag (96), Bill Fenstermaker (99), Dr. Jean T. Kreamer (00), Madlyn Boustany Hilliard (01), Matt Stuller (02), Paul Hilliard (03), Clive “Rusty “ Cloutier (04), Greg Davis (05), James Prince (06), Dr. Paul Azar, Jr. (09), Gary McGoffin (10), Dwight “Bo” Ramsay (12), Red Lerille (13), Kevin Moody (14), Henry “Hank” Perret (15), Clay Allen (16), Dr. Mary Neiheisel (17), Randy Haynie (18), Jerry Greig (19), Fred Prejean (20).

This year’s winner will be presented the Civic Cup during an event at the Petroleum Club on November 9.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel