Lafayette City Marshal's Office collecting supplies, to feed 700 in Thibodaux

Lafayette City Marshal and his team are bringing aid to the City of Thibodaux after Hurricane Ida caused damage in the area.

Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas, said he and his team will head to Thibodaux on Friday, September 3, to aid Thibodaux City Marshal, Calvin Cooks, with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

They plan to serve food to more than 700 people and assist with supplies distribution at the Moses Community Center (1310 Cardinal Dr., Thibodaux, LA 70301) from 11AM to 2PM.

The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is accepting supplies and monetary donations to bring to Thibodaux.

Most requested items are:

Cleaning Supplies

Bug Spray

Diapers

Other baby items like wipes, baby formula, baby food, etc.

All items can be delivered to the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office at 105 E. Convent Street, Lafayette.

Marshal Thomas says that the relief effort, coordinated by Thibodaux’s City Marshal Calvin Cooks, will also have the aid of Lake Charles City Marshal's Office, Jeanerette City Marshal's Office, Eunice City Marshal's Office, Pineville City Marshal's Office and Baton Rouge City Constables Office, Lafourche Parish Councilman Jerry Jones, Lafourche Parish School Board Member Cheryl Thomas, and Thibodaux City Councilwoman Constance Johnson.

Thibodaux’s residents will receive free water, food, supplies, food, and pet food while supplies last

