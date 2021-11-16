Lafayette City Marshal's Office awarded grant which will fund accreditation process

The Lafayette City Marshal's Office has been awarded more than $70,000 to offset costs for accreditation.

The Marshal's Office says the office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) has approved the award in the amount of $74,211.

Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas, decided to apply for the grant in hopes it would help offset costs of training and other requirements needed for the CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) accreditation for the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office.

“My team and I have been working on this grant since mid-year, we are excited to receive the news about the award and we look forward to continuing the process of acquiring the accreditation for this office,” said Marshal Thomas.

The grant funds, Thomas says, will be used to purchase software, training conferences, and other fees associated with the CALEA accreditation. The purpose of CALEA is to improve the delivery of public safety services by maintaining a body of professional standards that support the administration of accreditation programs.

“The CALEA accreditation is essential. It is one of my main goals and is so important because it holds us accountable. It promotes transparency, self-reflection, and besides recognizing our office, it upholds us to high standards we must follow,” added Marshal Thomas.

Thomas says that after taking office in January 2021 he assembled a team to work on attaining the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office accreditation.

Being awarded this grant is a step closer to his goal. The grant is expected pay for the entire accreditation process.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel