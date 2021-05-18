Lafayette City Council moves to increase funding for summer camps

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette City Council held a special meeting Tuesday where it approved an introductory ordinance to add $100,000 to the Parks and Recreation Department to fund its summer camp program.

The council voted unanimously to increase funding for the Lafayette Recreation Summer Enrichment Programs.

Hollis Conway, the acting Director of Parks and Recreation, said his department had looked at spending $15,000 per camp with six camps in total.

Conway added that the increase in funding would not include paying camp directors a salary or stipend.

The funds would only be applied to recreation centers in the city.

Want to offer facilities, maybe offer a stipend to off set camp fees.

The camps will also offer lunch for children and the Lafayette Parish School System will also offer breakfast at some of the camps.

