Lafayette city council moves forward with Guillory investigation

"I don't think there should be any issue as far as any cases moving forward. So we as the council should have access to that information,” council member Nanette Cook said.

Council member Nanette Cook, who co-authored the resolution calling for an investigation says it's all about transparency.

Cook wants answers to a list of 18 questions about drainage projects that have landed LCG in court.

Although the resolution to investigate the Guillory administration was approved by a unanimous vote, councilman Andy Naquin did express reservations, especially considering pending litigation.

"Now we're basically fighting ourselves, that's when it gets bad," Naquin said.

The council also approved an introductory ordinance to approve 100 thousand dollars in funding for the investigation, which will entail a third-party auditor.

"The ordinance is going to say up to 100 thousand dollars. It might not take that. We have no idea. We have no idea until we get started. And see where it leads us. We are going to go where ever it leads us,” District five councilman, Glenn Lazard said.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he welcomes the investigation.

The council will vote on the approval of the funding in two weeks.

