Lafayette City Council approves measures for recreation centers

LAFAYETTE, La. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Lafayette City Council approved an ordinance to lease out the George Dupuis Recreation Center for a certain part of the day to the Lafayette Charter Foundation and another to maintain the pool area of the Robicheaux Recreation Center.

The council approved an ordinance that will allow the Lafayette Charter Foundation to use classrooms and other areas at the George Dupuis Recreation Center for a certain part of the day for an accredited high school program.

The council also approved an ordiance that will let the City of Lafayette Aquatics, Inc. (COLA) to take over the operation and maintenance of the Earl J. Chris Pool at the Robicheaux Center.

The Lafayette Parish Council also approved an ordinance that repealed a previous ordinance that would have reimbursed the parish for operation and maintenance costs for recreation centers in the parish. The original parish ordinance required the city to pass a similar ordinance for the reimbursement, which the council did not approve.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel