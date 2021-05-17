Lafayette business moving to old Walmart; hiring now

A local business is consolidating and moving into the old Walmart building on the thruway, LEDA announced today.

Completeful, a drop shipping fulfillment service, is under contract to purchase the former Walmart building on Evangeline Thruway and will consolidate operations from three Lafayette Parish facilities to the building. The company currently has 100 full time employees with plans to fill an additional 100 positions this year. During peak production periods, the company may have as many as 500 employees with the addition of seasonal hires.

“Being able to operate under one roof has always been the goal, but we have been growing so fast we have been unable to find a building with enough power and space to accommodate that, said Josh Goree, Completeful founder. “The new Completeful facility will provide both.”

The company was started in Goree’s garage, where he built the first laser engraver and focused on wedding-related products. Eventually he moved into fulfillment to give others the opportunity to sell similar products without the upfront costs of machinery and overhead.

The expansion will allow the company to go from processing 5,000 orders a day to 30,000 orders a day. The company, which has experienced 200-400% growth annually, has fulfilled more than one million orders.

According to reports, 62% of U.S. shoppers say they shop more online now than before the pandemic. With proprietary software that integrates with Shopify and Etsy online storefronts, Completeful allows companies and individuals to create digital mock-ups of products for free. Completeful stocks the blank products, creates the personalized product, and ships it directly to the customer.

The company is hiring for several positions including engineers, programmers, machine operators, shift leaders, truck drivers, janitors, customer service, product preparation, wood workers, and more. Applications can be submitted through www.indeed.com [indeed.com]. Search for Completeful Technologies to see the full list of open positions.

