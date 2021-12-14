Lafayette business hosts sensory-friendly Creole Santa photos

A Lafayette business had a goal this year: to make sure every child got a chance to see Santa Claus.

Monday, Sweet Envie LLC held a sensory-friendly Creole Santa photo shoot.

All children were invited, but especially those who may have had different needs than others. Organizers wanted to make sure each child was able to give their Christmas list to Santa.

"The pictures and the gifts that we have are completely free," said Jermela Decuir, owner of Sweet Envie LLC. "And we just wanted to have something where children who may be intimidated or may have special needs would feel comfortable in a smaller setting with not as much noise, not as much hustle and bustle."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel