Lafayette bus route extending to Amazon center for employees starts

Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 27, 2021
Bus services in Lafayette will be extended to the Amazon facility in Carencro to assist employees there with travel.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that beginning on Monday, September 27, the Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will provide bus service for employees who work at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Carencro.

LTS is expanding an existing route to transport employees to and from the facility.

The expanded route will stretch from Gloria Switch Road at I-49 to the Amazon facility, and riders will use the Northeast frontage road between Gloria Switch Road and Hector Connoly Road to access bus stops.

LCG says the route extension is made possible through coordination and cooperation between LTS, the city of Carencro, and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).

