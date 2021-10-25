Watch
Lafayette bridge reopens following repairs

Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 16:50:22-04

LAFAYETTE, La. – Rue Des Babineaux Road between LA Highway 93 and Courville Road is now open to traffic.

The road was closed earlier this month to facilitate repairs to the bridge structure.

