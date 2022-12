The boil order for some customers of Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North has been lifted.

Officials say they have rescinded the order for customers along the south side of Johnston St. between Teljean Rd. and Allister Rd. as well as those customers who live along Camus Rd., Willie Mae Ln., E. Leblanc Rd., Al Romero Rd. and Allister Rd.

Officials say the water has been tested and has been found safe to drink.