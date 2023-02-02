Lafayette bars will close at midnight on Mardi Gras

An ordinance that closes bars at midnight on Mardi Gras passed at last night's Lafayette councils meetings.

The ordinance, which you can read for yourself here, passed the City Council unanimously. Only Parish Councilman AB Rubin voted against it when his council voted.

The ordinance requires all bars to close, and all patrons to leave, at midnight on Mardi Gras night.

When we asked about the move back in January, we ere told that the goal was to promote public safety, and leave more time for city workers to clean up after festivities are over, while also costing the city less in overtime pay for officers on duty.

In New Orleans' French Quarter, where the largest Mardi Gras celebration is, the streets close at midnight but the bars do not. There, revelers are herded off the streets in the Quarter at midnight, but they're able to go into the bars and keep reveling.

