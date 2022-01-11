Lafayette Ballet Theatre to present Cinderella

The Lafayette Ballet Theatre will present Cinderella in March.

Acadiana will be able to catch two performances of the classic ballet, on March 26 at 7 p.m. and on March 27 at 2 p.m., both at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Principal guest artists from the Pacific Northwest Ballet will join the local cast in presenting the three-act, full-length classical production, set to Sergei Prokofiev’s celebrated score.

Tickets are available now, priced as follows: front orchestra, $58; back orchestra, $50; first balcony, $43; back orchestra, $30. Additional Ticketmaster fees apply. Special group rates are available. Tickets are available at the Heymann Center Box Office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; via phone, 337-291-5555; and online at www.ticketmaster.com [ticketmaster.com].

Student rush tickets (half off on all seats) will be available 30 minutes prior to curtain as available. (Students must present a current school ID at the Heymann Center Box Office to receive the student rush discount.)

LBT suggests tickets as a Valentine's Day gift.