Lafayette Ballet Theatre to hold auditions for its 23rd Nutcracker performance

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Ballet Theatre is holding auditions for its 23rd annual Nutcracker production next month.

Auditions will be held September 9 and 10 at 201 Petroleum Drive.

Dancers must be at least 8 years old with at least a year of ballet training. Dancers should also be studying in an established dance program.

Auditioners are asked to wear dance attire.

Ages 15 to 17 audition on September 9. Ages 8 to 14 audition on September 10.

The audition fee is $36.

Performances are scheduled for December 9 and 10 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.