Lafayette Ballet Theatre to hold auditions for its 23rd Nutcracker performance

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Ballet Theatre is holding auditions for its 23rd annual Nutcracker production next month.
Auditions will be held September 9 and 10 at 201 Petroleum Drive.
Dancers must be at least 8 years old with at least a year of ballet training. Dancers should also be studying in an established dance program.
Auditioners are asked to wear dance attire.
Ages 15 to 17 audition on September 9. Ages 8 to 14 audition on September 10.
The audition fee is $36.
Performances are scheduled for December 9 and 10 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.