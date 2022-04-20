Lafayette attorney suspended for six months

A Lafayette attorney has agreed to a suspension of six months, the Supreme Court says.

Tara Elwell and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel (“ODC”) agreed to the discipline after allegations were made that she charged and failed to account for "an excessive legal fee."

After an investigation into the allegation and the filing of formal charges by the ODC, Elwell and the ODC agreed to a suspension of 18 months, with all but six months suspended. As soon as that six months is over, Elwell will be on a year of formal probation that will be governed by a formal plan that Elwell and the ODC work out.

The Supreme Court also ordered that Elwell pay any costs and expenses of the investigation.

The Louisiana Bar Association website says that Elwell has been an attorney since 2007.