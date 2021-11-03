Watch
Lafayette attorney reprimanded

Louisiana Supreme Court
Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 03, 2021
A Lafayette attorney has been publicly reprimanded for hiring a disbarred attorney as a paralegal.

Laura L. Davenport, a family law specialist, accepted the discipline, state Supreme Court records show.

"The Office of Disciplinary Counsel (“ODC”) commenced an investigation into allegations that respondent employed a disbarred attorney as a paralegal. Prior to the filing of formal charges, respondent and the ODC submitted a joint petition for consent discipline, in which the parties stipulated that the employment violated Rule 5.5(e)(1)(i) of the Rules of Professional Conduct," the record shows.

The state Supreme Court accepted that petition, and issued a public reprimand to Davenport. The court also ordered her to pay all costs and expenses related to the investigation.

