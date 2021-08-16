Lafayette attorney at center of False River boat incident arrested

The Lafayette attorney at the center of a boating incident in False River has been arrested.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents arrested a 64-year-old Chris Richard of Carencro on Monday August for his alleged involvement in a boating incident that occurred in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Richard was arrested on felony hit and run, careless operation of a vessel and negligent injury charges and booked him into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail.

Agents say they started investigating a boating incident on the south end of False River on Aug. 8.

Through the investigation agents they learned that Richard was operating a 20 foot pontoon boat at 4:25 p.m. when he collided with three juveniles being pulled on a tube from another vessel.

According to witnesses and those involved with the incident, Richard initially jumped in the water to check on the three juveniles, but then got back on his boat and left the scene to go back to his camp on False River and then home to Carencro.

One of the juveniles in the tube suffered a fractured pelvis and was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Agents say they interviewed more than a dozen witnesses, some still at the scene after the incident and others were located days later.

Felony hit and run brings up to a $5,000 fine and 10 years in jail. Negligent injury carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. Careless operation of a vessel brings up to a $300 fine and 30 days in jail.

