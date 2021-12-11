Lafayette Art Association Christmas market begins Saturday

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Art Association will launch its Christmas market of fine arts and crafts Saturday.

The event will take place at The Gallery on E. St. Mary Street in the heart of the oil center where one-of-a-kind artworks including painting, photography, jewelry and more will be sold.

Today, the organization held a short sneak peek to show guests the best selections of artwork.

The Christmas market will be in full effect from December 11 to December 24.

Dusty Reed tells KATC, "Now that we have Christmas, it's so awesome! Everybody's in that spirit, and it is just great to see people and all the stuff they've been creating for these past months and even years."

