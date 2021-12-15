Lafayette Army veteran receives new roof

An Army veteran from Lafayette has a new roof over his head thanks to a nationwide company.

Owens Corning, in partnership with Jim Olivier's Roofing, gave Alvin Petry a new roof for his home.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated the materials and Jim Olivier's Roofing donated the labor. Petry was chosen to receive the roof through a partnership with Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.

Since the program first started just five years ago, more than 300 military members have received new roofs.

"Today we wanted to honor our veterans, the men and women who served our country and risked their lives for our country," said Shad Lantier, Project Manager at Jim Olivier's Roofing. "We want to give back to our community, so we've partnered up with Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning. We call it our Roof Deployment Program and we're here to install a new roof for Mr. Alvin Petry, who has served our country."

