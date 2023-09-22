Lafayette announces plans for new state-of-the-art indoor sports facility

LAFAYETTE, La. — Plans are in the works for a new state-of-the-art indoor sports facility in Lafayette.

The announcement is the culmination of months of discussions with hotel and motel owners interested in supporting tourism efforts and economic growth, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government. This was followed by an independent study commissioned by the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission with the Huddle Up Group.

After evaluating all sports venues in Lafayette Parish, the Huddle Up Group, a sports tourism, marketing, venue and event consulting firm, concluded that the parish lacked an indoor facility to host major sporting events - tourism-driving regional, state and national events.

According to Ben Berthelot, CEO and President of Lafayette Travel, “This is a historic announcement for Lafayette Parish and the region and will be a game changer for the tourism economy.”

This multi-use facility will have at least eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, and would be versatile enough to provide opportunities to host pickleball, wrestling, and other sporting events, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Berthelot emphasizes the significant positive impact this tourist-oriented facility would have on youth: “If the vision of a new tourism driving facility can be realized, it should not be lost that Lafayette Parish’s youth will also have better places to participate in sports throughout the year."

"In addition, a new facility would save the local clubs and their participating families thousands of dollars a year that they currently spend on travel and rent in facilities in neighboring communities," Berthelot notes.

"Hosting more practices and tournaments in the Lafayette area will keep local dollars in the community rather than exporting them to other jurisdictions. Without added facility options, Lafayette Travel will be fighting an uphill battle against communities with newer and/or bigger venues."