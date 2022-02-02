Lafayette animal shelters partner with national rescue groups

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) and Acadiana Animal Aid (AAA) have partnered with shelters in Vernon and Sabine Parishes to assist in saving animal lives.

The partnership is funded through Best Friends Animal Society, a national leader in animal welfare, as part of its Shelter Collaborative Program.

LASCC and AAA say they will work with the shelters by sharing their strategies to increase adoptions, engage with the community and rescue partnerships, and decrease unnecessary animal intakes.

“We have accomplished saving more animals and increasing community outreach. For two consecutive years, we’ve achieved no-kill status, meaning at least 90 percent of the animals accepted into the shelter were saved,” LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

In 2021, LASCC says it saved 94 percent of dogs and 93 percent of cats. Euthanasia has only been reserved for terminally ill and aggressive animals.

Currently, Vernon Parish Animal Shelter and Sabine Humane Society have saved the lives of 80 percent and 73 percent of animals, respectively. The goal is for both shelters to achieve a 90 percent save rate by the end of 2022, according to the shelters.

Acadiana Animal Aid Director Jeanine Foucher said, “We have an incredible opportunity to share what has worked in our community and help other municipal shelters build strong public-private partnerships."

"Creating and sustaining no-kill in communities across the country will only be possible if shelters, community members and other stakeholders work together,” the program’s National Senior Strategist Carrie Ducote said.

The Shelter Collaborative Program has set a goal of making America a no-kill nation by 2025.

