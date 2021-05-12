Lafayette Animal Shelter's new facility already seeing visitors

The Lafayette Animal Shelter's new facility is welcoming visitors after opening on Monday, May 10.
Some hope to take a new pet home as the shelter is already seeing a lot of traffic.
