Lafayette Animal Shelter's new facility already seeing visitors

Posted at 10:53 PM, May 11, 2021
The Lafayette Animal Shelter's new facility is welcoming visitors after opening on Monday, May 10.

Some hope to take a new pet home as the shelter is already seeing a lot of traffic.

