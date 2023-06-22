Lafayette Animal Shelter waiving fees at weekend adoption event

SCOTT, La. — Dogs at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) are in search of their forever homes.

This weekend, six dogs will showcase their personalities during an adoption event at Tractor Supply.

Adoption fees are waived, and the dogs are considered highly adoptable, according to LCG Communications and Media Specialist Tonya Trcalek. They’re also vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and tested for heartworms.

The adoption event will take place Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm, at Tractor Supply, located at 651 I-10 N Frontage Rd in Scott.

Adoption fees are only waived for dogs adopted at Tractor Supply, not dogs at the animal shelter, officials say; however, dogs and cats are available for adoption at the shelter every Saturday from noon to 2 pm. The adoption fee for dogs is $35, $25 for cats, and no cost for military veterans and senior citizens over 65 years old.