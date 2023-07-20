Lafayette Animal Shelter waives adoption fees

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s annual summer “Empty the Shelters” event.

LASCC will waive adoption fees from Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 31. Shelter hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-2 p.m. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and dogs are treated with heartworm preventative. View available pets at https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets.

The national animal welfare organization is dedicated to ending pet homelessness and understands current population challenges shelters across the country face as they tend to fill up during summer months. An increase in stray animals and kitten season are attributing to the Lafayette Animal Shelter's pet population increase.

“Our highest intake numbers are peaking, and we’re hopeful our community will help to provide loving homes to dogs and cats currently in our care. We’re grateful for Bissell Pet Foundation’s support,” Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

The Foundation will reimburse LASCC $50 for every dog adopted and $20 for every cat adopted.

In addition to LASCC waiving adoption fees, Bissell Pet Foundation is teaming up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, “which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. "Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through “Empty the Shelters” and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

