Lafayette Animal Shelter need fosters for fur animals for the holidays

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center is in need fosters for the Christmas and New Years holiday.

"Overnight, over the weekend, for a full week... any time out of the shelter help," they say.

If you would like to foster fur the holidays, email lascc@lafayettela.gov.

