Lafayette Animal Shelter need fosters for fur animals for the holidays

Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 16:10:52-05

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center is in need fosters for the Christmas and New Years holiday.

"Overnight, over the weekend, for a full week... any time out of the shelter help," they say.

If you would like to foster fur the holidays, email lascc@lafayettela.gov.

