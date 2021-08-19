Lafayette animal shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) says they have reached capacity and are seeking homes for cats and dogs.

Adoption fees are waived beginning Thursday, August 19 through Saturday, August 21 to encourage adoptions.

"While intake numbers remain steady and have not increased, fewer people adopted animals last month, and so far, the trend has continued into August," LCG says.

More than 38 cats and dogs are available for adoption.

The public can follow the shelter’s Facebook page to see available animals: https://www.facebook.com/LafayetteAnimalControlCenter

LASCC is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-2:00 p.m.

