Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center urging public to come adopt

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center has an urgent need for people to adopt a pet this weekend, due to the shelter taking in more animals in one day than the normally take in one week.

"Normally we take in maybe sixty to seventy animals in a week," says Lynn Borque, the shelter's adoption supervisor. "In one day we took in sixty-one animals."

Borque believes the increase in owner surrenders is because people think that since the shelter is no-kill, they can take in more pets, but she says that is not the case. Although they have more room, they cannot exceed the maximum capacity, or else they have to resort to euthanasia.

"We are trying to maintain that no-kill status, but in order to do that we need cooperation from the community," she says. "Bringing your pet to the animal shelter should be a last resort."

Borque suggests pet owners who are thinking about surrendering to try and find a home on their own by posting on various social media pages on Facebook. If pet owners are struggling with costs that their pet comes with such as food and veterinary care, the shelter can provide various resources to help owners.

Borque says that right now, with children being out of school, it's the perfect time to bring a new pet into the home.

On Friday, the shelter had quite a few families taking home a furry friend, including Devon Benoit and his family, who took home two dogs. Devon says that bringing home his pets made him feel good to be able to help out.

"Honestly, you save a dog's life when you come here and find the dog that you want, and it makes you happy as well as the dog," he says. "It's always nice to do the right thing, not just for people, but for animals too."

Borque says the reward of adopting a pet from a shelter goes far beyond what words can describe.

"They remember where they came from and how good they have it with a family now," she says. "That's all they ask for, they just can't tell us."

As a way to help clear the shelter and encourage adoption, the adoption fee for dogs and cats have been waived until Saturday.

