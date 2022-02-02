Lafayette American Legion Post hosting patriot home giveaway

American Legion Post 69 in Lafayette is hosting its first Patriot Home Giveaway in 2022.

The Post says the giveaway will help to reopen their post home and bring back programs to the veteran community in Lafayette. According to Post 69, approximately 37,000 veterans reside in the Acadiana region with 19 percent living with a service-connected disability.

The American Legion says it continues to be committed to helping our veterans and their families understand their benefits and provide resources, programming, and services in the form of personal assistance, cash grants, donated goods, disaster relief, labor, workforce training, networking, volunteerism, and advocacy.

Tickets for the home went on sale on January 1, 2022. A drawing for the home is set for March 31, 2022.

The home is located at 238 Alpine Drive in the Berchman Oaks area of Scott.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel