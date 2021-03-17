Lafayette Airport to hold emergency drill on March 19

Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) announced it will conduct its Triennial Full-Scale Exercise of the Airport Emergency Plan and Airport Security Plan with coordinating agencies on Friday, March 19.

The emergency drill will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting unit, local fire departments, Acadian Ambulance, local hospitals, police and other first responders will be participating in the drill.

The airport says it is required to conduct this exercise every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The exercise will be a reenactment of a simulated aircraft crash on airport property.

The airport is alerting the public ahead of time to ensure that people traveling on US 90 are aware that this is a required exercise and not an actual emergency.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel