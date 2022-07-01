La organizations respond to Supreme Court decision on limiting EPA regulations

A ruling by the Supreme Court-- means changes for the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA.

The court ruled a 6-3 vote in West Virginia to limit EPA authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The Supreme Court's decision to limit the EPA regulations causes concerns for the future of our environment.

We spoke with the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade about the court's decision.

Before the court's decision, the EPA had expansive power to issue rules targeting carbon emissions at power plants.

A decision Anne Rolfes, president of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, says could make things worse

"There is no place in the country that suffers more from these kinds of emissions than Louisiana. I mean, I'm having I think we're all having to decide can we continue to live here? We used to think Lafayette was safe but now is it safe? We used to think like Charles was safe but now I think we're in an existential moment. Can we continue to live here,” Rolfes said.

Mike Moncla, President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, LOGA, disagrees.

“I don't believe that the oil and gas industry is a negative for the world it's a positive. It's taking people out of poverty all over the world with cheap energy, so you know, there's pluses and minuses to everything, everything in life,” Moncla said.

Moncla says EPA restrictions also play a role in rising fuel prices.

“In a lot of these regulations is part of the increase in gasoline prices. You know, when you put more regulations on refineries on what they can, can, and cannot do and you have to, you know, they might have to add millions of dollars to the refining process to be able to produce something that the EPA wants them to produce,“ Moncla said.

"This should not be a partisan issue. I think it's unfortunate that we've all divided up into camps and decided if you like this and I have to hate it. Everybody should care about clean air. Everybody should care. about preventing floods,” Rolfes said.

In response to the Supreme Court ruling, the Environmental Protection Agency indicated that they are disappointed with the decision and they are committed to protecting communities and reducing the pollution that is driving climate change.

------------------------------------------------------------

