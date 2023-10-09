KRVS to live-stream Festivals Acadiens et Creoles again this year

KRVS Radio Acadie will again broadcast live from Festivals Acadiens et Créoles this year.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is a beloved annual event in Lafayette, Louisiana. Attendees can enjoy live performances, delicious Cajun and Creole cuisine, an array of vendors offering artisan and hand-crafted goods, and much more.

But for folks who can't make it in person, the live broadcast by KRVS means they can still enjoy the music. The annual broadcast is part of Radio Acadie’s dedication to promoting the culture and traditions of Acadiana, and has become an integral part of the festival experience that allows people who can't attend in person to enjoy the festivities from wherever they are.

"We are thrilled to return to Girard Park for another year of bringing the magic of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles to our listeners," said Megan Constantin, Director of Marketing at KRVS. "Our ongoing commitment to this event reflects our deep appreciation for the culture and community that make Acadiana so special."

On October 14-15, KRVS will broadcast from the festival from noon to 8 p.m. You can listen on the stream at krvs.org [krvs.org], through the KRVS app, or at 88.7 FM.

For more information about the event, please visit https://festivalsacadiens.com/.

