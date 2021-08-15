Krewe of Triton Royalty crowned

Saturday night, the Krewe of Triton royalty for Mardi Gras 2022 was crowned.

This year's King Triton 42 is Kenny Inzerella, and Queen Triton 42 is Tiffany Tauzin.

Don Stevenson, Captain of the Krewe of Triton

"Tonight is our royalty announcement for the Krewe of Triton," says Don Steveson, Captain. "We've already picked the King and the Queen, we're announcing them tonight, we have five Maids and we have five Duke's, they will also be announced and they'll get their medallions and the King and Queen will get their crowns and sashes."

You can keep up with the happenings of the Krewe on their Facebook page here.