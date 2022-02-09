Krewe de Canailles steps off on February 18

Lafayette's largest walking Mardi Gras parade will step off for its fifth year on Friday, February 18 in Downtown Lafayette.

The Krewe de Canailles walking parade will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The parade theme for KDC 2022 is: Hell(n)o, Acadiana. The krewe says the parade will celebrate the best and worst moments of living in Acadiana.

KDC is inviting the community to join the Krewe in kicking off the 2022 Lafayette Mardi Gras season.

“Hopefully, with this being our fifth year, people know us by now,” said Olatunde Soyombo, marketing chair of KDC’s Board of Directors. “Paradegoers can expect a completely creative, unique, and localized parade experience,” Soyombo continued. “We don’t throw beads, but you might catch a voodoo doll or a loaf of bread — anything canaille.”

The parade winds through Downtown Lafayette and begins and ends at Acadiana Center for the Arts. The parade route can be found at www.krewedecanailles.com.

An official after party will be held from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am at Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The after party is open to the public and tickets are available at the door for $10.

