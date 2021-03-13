KPEL asking for donations of Easter basket candy

LAFAYETTE, La. — Our media partners at KPEL 96.5 are asking for donations of Easter Basket Candy for McMillian's Pub, which is putting Easter Baskets together to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs, CASA, ARCH, SMILE, Love of People Group.

