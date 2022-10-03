Kiwanis plan masquerade ball in Carencro

The Carencro Kiwanis are planning a masquerade ball.

The Scare Cro Masquerade Ball is set for October 8 at the Carencro Community Center. The Kiwanis hope to hold the event annually from now on.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be a live auction, live entertainment, a silent auction, a cash bar, food trucks and signature cocktails. Costumes are required and masks are recommended.

Tickets are $50 general admission, but tables are available.

Tickets can be purchased at Salon Rouge in Carencro @103 S. Michaud Rd, Catalyst Bank @800 Veterans St. and Carencro Title @ 117 E. Gloria Switch. Rd, all in Carencro. You can also get in touch with any Carencro Kiwanis member to get tickets.