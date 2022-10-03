Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Kiwanis plan masquerade ball in Carencro

Scare Cro
Submitted photo
Scare Cro
Posted at 12:52 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 14:04:57-04

The Carencro Kiwanis are planning a masquerade ball.

The Scare Cro Masquerade Ball is set for October 8 at the Carencro Community Center. The Kiwanis hope to hold the event annually from now on.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be a live auction, live entertainment, a silent auction, a cash bar, food trucks and signature cocktails. Costumes are required and masks are recommended.

Tickets are $50 general admission, but tables are available.

The Carencro Kiwanis are planning a masquerade ball.

The Scare Cro Masquerade Ball is set for October 8 at the Carencro Community Center. The Kiwanis hope to hold the event annually from now on.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be a live auction, live entertainment, a silent auction, a cash bar, food trucks and signature cocktails. Costumes are required and masks are recommended.

Tickets are $50 general admission, but tables are available.

Tickets can be purchased at Salon Rouge in Carencro @103 S. Michaud Rd, Catalyst Bank @800 Veterans St. and Carencro Title @ 117 E. Gloria Switch. Rd, all in Carencro. You can also get in touch with any Carencro Kiwanis member to get tickets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.