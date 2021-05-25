Kiwanis Club partnership encourages children to read more

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette is giving children a reason to read more this summer.

The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette partnered with the Lafayette Parish School System to help boost the Accelerated Reader program. Kids earn points through the AR program, and that makes them eligible for prizes. Students get one raffle ticket for reaching their AR point goal every nine weeks, but also have the opportunity to earn more tickets by reading beyond their goal.

Students' tickets are placed into a prize drawing to be held at each of the parish's 24 elementary schools in May. Prizes include bikes, scooters, and gift bags full of fun (and yummy) goodies.

According to Kiwanis, participation in the Accelerated Reading program has increased by 58 percent since the Fall semester.

Tuesday, club members visited Ossun Elementary in Lafayette to hold the prize drawing.

"The goal is to have them try to continue to read," said Brett Byard, Kiwanis Club of Lafayette. "We felt like they've done a lot more reading since we began this program is what we're hearing. To continue reading through the summer and look for us next year."

