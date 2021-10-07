KISS comes to the Cajundome for "End of the Road" world tour 2021

In Lafayette Parish, fans are bringing back memorable performances from the iconic rock and roll band, KISS.

At the Cajundome, we caught up with fans waiting in line to witness KISS' "End of the Road" world tour.

Stephen Harrell of Jennings said, "I went to my first KISS concert in 1974 and this is my ninth time to see them. I like the music, and they just put a lot into it. You cannot, not like them if you never seen the show."

The show began at 7:30 P.M.

KISS' next stop, West Palm Beach, Fl.

