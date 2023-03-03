Kindergarten registration opens in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Kindergarten registration for the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) opens today, March 3, 2023. Registration will continue throughout the summer. All children who are five years old on or before September 30, 2023, and reside in Lafayette Parish are required to register for the 2023-2024 school year.

To access the online registration system, click here. Users will be prompted to create an account in order to complete the kindergarten registration process and will need the following documentation:

● Verification of Address (Must be a current gas, electric, or water bill with the name and address printed on the bill or a Verification of Service from the utility company)

● Immunization Records

● Social Security Card

● Birth Certificate

● Legal Custody Papers

Families who have difficulty uploading documentation online have the option to reach out to the school to make an appointment between the hours of 9 to 11 am to access a district computer on the school campus.