Kids from Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana receives toys from chain store's annual toy-drive

LAFAYETTE — Just in time for Christmas, a local chain store held their annual bike giveaway surprising 50 children from Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.

Local children were gifted with a bike and helmet from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The store director expresses why this event is not only important to kids, but for the company.

Patti Paige told KATC, "It gives them an opportunity to be able to get outside and enjoy the outdoors and that's what we're really about is having fun outdoors and making sure we can contribute that to our youth and let them be able to enjoy the outdoors as well and be active in the community."

