Kid’s Flicks kicks off 2023 season with line-up of family films

The Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas announced the dates and schedule of its annual film program, Summer Kid’s Flicks. Geared towards kids and those who are kids-at-heart, the Summer Kid’s Flicks series will offer an array of family-oriented films every Tuesday and Wednesday morning throughout the summer season.

The box office will open every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a 10:00 AM showtime. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on The Grand & AmStar website or at the box office for $5.00 plus tax and any applicable online fees; the ticket will include a small box of popcorn and a small soda. Attendance is expected to be high for each session, so early arrival is recommended.

“Summer Kid’s Flicks offers fun films for the whole family at a great price.” said Ronald Krueger II, President of VSS-Southern Theatres LLC. “We are excited to continue this popular film series. The responses from the community over the past few years has been tremendous.”

Summer Kids Flick’s runs May 30 – August 16.

For a list of participating locations and their schedules, visit: amstarcinemas.com/skf or thegrandtheatre.com/skf.

2023 Summer Kids’ Flicks Titles

Captain Underpants

Home

Chicken Run

Madagascar

Megamind

Boss Baby

Trolls

The Bad Guys

Kung Fu Panda

Over the Hedge

