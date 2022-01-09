Kicking off the Mardi Gras Season

In the Cajun Dome Convention Center the annual Krewe Of Rio ball will kick off the celebration of this year's Mardi Gras season.

Because of the pandemic, last year's Mardi Gras festivities were canceled and the city of Lafayette could not celebrate.

This year, members of Krewe of Rio made it a priority to have this year's celebration special. The king of the ball says having to wait until this year to enjoy the festivities made everyone appreciate carnival season.

"Last year it messed up Mardi Gras terribly but you know what I think we've benefited this year to the fact that everyone really appreciates Mardi Gras we're happy to be here, we're really blessed to be doing this again."

As people come together and enjoy this event—board members have been hard at work all week. Mary Beth says having this ball is the perfect way to bring in the carnival season.

"We are very excited to have this ball tonight especially because it's the first ball in Lafayette and it's two years after the fact we had to skip 2021 but we're back now and we're so excited we're all getting dressed right now and it's ready for a party."

