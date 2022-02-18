Kevin Gates to perform at Cajundome April 30

Rapper Kevin Gates and friends will perform at the Cajundome in April.

The Live Vybrations Tour featuring TOOSII will make a stop in Lafayette on Saturday, April 30.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10:00 am.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so at the Cajundome Box Office or Cajundome.com

For more information on the concert, visit Cajundome.com.

