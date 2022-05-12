Keller Williams serves lunch to veterans and first responders

Acadiana's veterans and first responders were invited to a free meal today, courtesy of Keller Williams.

Since May of 2009 Keller Williams employees in the US, Canada and abroad, celebrates RED day on the second Thursday of the month. RED Day is a chance for the company to Renew, Energize and Donate within the communities they serve.

The company describes it as "a collective service initiative where Keller Williams associates donate a day to give back to the local community."

In Acadiana, this year Keller Williams employees honored "Hometown Heroes" by serving free meals to Veterans, Police Officers, Firefighters, Paramedics, EMTs and Medical Staff in Girard Park.

In addition to dishing out jambalaya to these folks, the employees also cleaned up and did some painting at Girard Park, and they collected food donations for Foodnet Food Bank.

If you want to help, you can still drop off donations today at the Keller Williams Office, 100 Asma Boulevard, Ste. 100 in Lafayette.

For more information visit the Facebook Page at Keller Williams Realty Acadiana or Instagram at Keller Williams Realty Acadiana or call the office at 337-735-9300.