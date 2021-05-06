Keller Williams Realty to serve 2,000 jambalaya dinners to Acadiana community

Keller Williams Realty is planning to serve approximately 2,000 jambalaya dinners to the Acadiana community on Thursday, May 13.

The company says that, since 2009, they have set aside the second Thursday of the month as "RED Day" to Renew, Energize, and Donate to those within the communities they serve.

This year, meals will be provided to hospice patients, first responders and veterans in Acadiana.

Meals will be dropped off to hospice patients and first responders. Veterans will be able to request a pick up or drop off by calling 337-456-9791.

Drop off and pick up will begin at 10:30 am on May 13 and continue until 2:00 pm while supplies last.

Keller Williams Realty Acadiana is located at 100 Asma Boulevard, Suite 100 in Lafayette.

