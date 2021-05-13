Keller Williams Realty serves 2,000 jambalaya dinners to Acadiana community

Keller Williams Realty served approximately 2,000 jambalaya dinners to the Acadiana community on Thursday, May 13.

The company said that, since 2009, they have set aside the second Thursday of the month as "RED Day" to Renew, Energize, and Donate to those within the communities they serve.

This year, meals were provided to hospice patients, first responders and veterans in Acadiana.

Meals were dropped off to hospice patients and first responders.

A meal pick up for veterans began at 10:30 am and continued until 2:00 pm at the Keller Williams offices on Asma Boulevard in Lafayette.

