UPDATE: Heavy police presence at Lafayette home connected to shooting of teen

UPDATE: There is a heavy police presence at a home on Eraste Landry in Lafayette connected to the shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on MLK Drive. KATC has a crew en route and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

—

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Drive Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of MLK between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

They found a teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police say.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS

As of now, no other information is available. This is a developing story and we'll update this story as we can.