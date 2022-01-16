Watch
Juvenile in stable condition after Saturday morning shooting in Broussard

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 21:00:13-05

A juvenile is in stable condition after being struck by gunfire Saturday morning in Broussard.

Broussard Police say officers responded around 12:40 am on January 15 to a shooting in the 100 block of Ned L Street.

According to the department, a juvenile was struck when shots were fired at the residence.

That juvenile was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, they say.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

