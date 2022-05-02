14-year-old in critical condition following shooting Monday morning

Lafayette Police say a teenager is in critical condition at a New Orleans hospital after a shooting Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at around 7:47 am in the 800 block of Gilman Road.

There, Lafayette Police found a 14-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was stabilized and transported to New Orleans for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Police are actively working the case.

Lafayette Police Department is asking if anyone has any information about this case to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

A map of the area is below:



