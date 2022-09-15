Juvenile Comeaux High student arrested facing terrorizing charges

A Comeaux High School student is under arrest accused of threatening a school shooting, police say.

According to Lafayette Police Department, a 17-year-old student who attends Comeaux High School was arrested for terrorizing and resisting arrest following an anonymous 9-1-1 call.

The caller identified and advised that a juvenile male student made a threating statement warning students to not attend school Thursday because he was bringing a gun to "shoot up" the school.

School resource officers followed up and arrested the student at his home. The juvenile male was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile detention center on terrorizing and resisting arrest charges.

KATC reached out to the Lafayette Paris School System for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

